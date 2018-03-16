Late afternoon fire razes 300 homes in Lapu

A late afternoon fire razed at least 300 homes built along the shorelines of Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday.

Fire Senior Insp. Eulalio Muñez, officer-in-charge of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District, said that the fire alarm was recorded at 5:10 p.m.

It was raised to general alarm 20 minutes later.

Firefighting continues as of this writing.

The fire razed homes in Sitios Kotchen and New Paradise that are considered as among the thickly populated coastal communities in the city and located between the two Mandaue-Mactan bridges.

Andy Berame, head of Lapu-Lapu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said they brought fire victims to pajo gym and the city sports complex where they will be made to spend the night.