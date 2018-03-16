Cebu Darters United hopes to bring back ‘darting hype’ in Cebu

DIFFERENT darts teams from Cebu are looking to revive the sport by joining the country’s first ever Philippine Open Tacloban US$100K International Dart Tournament slated April 19-22 at the Leyte Academic Center in Pawing, Palo, Leyte.

Last Thursday, over 30 pin throwers from different clubs of Cebu gathered at the Yayoy’s Grill and Restobar in Capitol Site, Cebu City to complete the final lineup of the team that will be called the Cebu Darters United (CDU).

CDU is a 12-man team composed of darters from Yayoy’s Grill and Restobar, Divine Rolly Diro (DRD), and Nawanaw Dart Club (NDC) of Mandaue City.

CDU founder and team captain Ramon Alcoseba together with Jun Mosanto, Boy Campugan and Dominic Soquiño of Yayoy’s Grill and Restobar will be leading the team together with Wyno Ugang, Dino Bacayo, Odong Pamatian and Rolly Majorenos of DRD. NDC’s Reyden Colina and Roniel Pedrosa as well as two other local darters in Arvic Recana and Cyrus Cabungcag complete the lineup.

“Our group aims to bring back the darting hype here in Cebu,” Alcoseba said. “Hopefully, through this tournament, Cebuanos will be notified that this sport is still alive in our locale.”

Call for support

In preparation for the tournament, the assemblage holds minor tournaments three times a week at Yayoy’s Grill and Restobar.

“We do not have much fundings but because we love this sport we use the personal money from our pockets for us to continue,” Alcoseba shared.

Alcoseba, the acting team captain, calls for the support of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) as well as the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC).

“We will not be asking for much but a little help would be much appreciated.”

The Philippine Open, sanctioned by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), will have five categories: open singles, fixed doubles, draw triplets, ladies singles and team event.

The group also plans to organize their 200k National Open within this year. The last darts tournaments that took place here in Cebu was way back in 2011.