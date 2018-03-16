FIGHT POSTPONED

World title match between Filipinos Ancajas and Sultan will have to wait a little longer

Filipino fight fans have to wait longer to witness an all-Filipino world title showdown in boxing after the much-anticipated duel between International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas and mandatory challenger Jonas “Zorro” Sultan was postponed.

The fight was supposed to be held on April 14 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as an undercard to the Terrence “Bud” Crawford vs Jeff “The Hornet” Horn unification fight.

But Crawford, the undisputed world super welterweight champion, injured his right hand during his training, which led to the postponement of the fight. No specific date has been given yet but the good news is that Crawford’s injury was not that serious and just needs several weeks of rest to recover.

Promoters from Top Rank of Bob Arum and well-known boxing matchmaker Sean Gibbons are both looking at any day in May for the new date of the fight card.

Ancajas (29-1-1, 20KOs) and Sultan (14-3-0, 9KOs) are currently training in their respective camps. Ancajas is training in Cavite under trainer Joven Jimenez and Sultan is training in Cebu City under the ALA Boxing Gym.

The Ancajas-Sultan showdown marks the first time in 93 years that two Filipinos will fight for a world title. The first one was on May 2, 1925, between world flyweight champion Pancho Villa taking on Clever Sencio.