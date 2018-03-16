Safety will be top priority in 11th Olango Challenge

ORGANIZERS are reassuring a safe race when the Olango Challenge kicks off its 11th edition at the Pacific Cebu Resort premises in Barangay Suba Basbas, Lapu-Lapu City on May 5.

The race, which has attracted 900 swimmers since the start, is expected to capped at approximately 150 participants this time, said the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) Visayas executive committee chairman Jose Antonio Aboitiz in a press conference yesterday.

“We do try make it as safe as possible. We study the tides, we’ve studied the currents,” said Aboitiz of the ideal weather for the race.

The tankers will be swimming along the tides, not against it, on a rectangular race course fronting the resort, according to technical consultant Mario Marababol.

“Safety is pretty much our number one consideration,” added Aboitiz, who emphasized on the large ratio of safety personnel.

The race is aimed to raise one million pesos to continue the second phase of assistance in providing laboratory equipment for the school children of Olango Island.

Since the start, the annual race has raised P15 million to fund nine classrooms in Candagsao, Caw-oy, Tungasan, and Talima elementary schools. It has also supported the senior high school education of 190 students from Sta. Rosa and Nemesio-Epifania Memorial National High School.

The event follows the format of the 2008 Beijing Olympics open water swim and will have the competitive men’s and women’s 6K and 3K categories along with 6K, 3K, and 1K fun races.

Swimmers who are 14 years and above are eligible to register. Registration fees are pegged at P500 for the 1K, P1,000 for the 3K, and P1,500 for the 6K categories.

Registration area is at the PBSP office at the Persimmon admin building in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.