Authorities, kin found remains of two missing children in Pajo fire

Jennifer Cañedo, 28, is the mother of two missing children, with ages 1 and 3 years old.

The children went missing when a huge fire razed nearly 400 homes in Sitio New Paradise, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday afternoon.

The mother was on the ground floor upon learning the fire, which has already reached the third floor of their house.

Upon hearing her two children crying, she attempted to rescue them.

But she was overwhelmed with the fire, prompting her to run for her safety.

At past 4 a.m., Saturday, Cañedo and her relatives checked the area where their house was situated.

They found small pieces of human bones, which Cañedo believed to be of her children.

The charred bones were collected and placed in a metal bowl.

Aside from the two children, there are no fatalities reported according to SFO3 Climaco Salisid, fire investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District.

He said they are coordinating with the barangay and City Social Welfare Department (CSWD) for the final listing of totally burned houses.