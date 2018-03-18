Ex-Cafgu member killed by 3 gunmen in Guihulngan

A 65-year-old former member of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) was shot dead by three men as he was pasturing his cattle in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental on Saturday.

Petronillo Scuadro of Sitio Agulang, Barangay Trinidad, died after suffering several gunshot wounds in the body, said PO3 Jordan Balderas, desk officer of the Guihulngan Police Station in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Scuadro was attacked and killed at 6:50 a.m. in Sitio Tampa, Barangay Nagsaha, while he was pasturing his cattle there.

Balderas said that they were looking at the possibility that the killers were members of the New People’s Army, considering that the victim was a former Cafgu member.

However, he said that they were also gathering more data to find out what really was the motive of the killing.