Rodrigo Duterte supporters urged: Call also for Harry Roque’s return

MANILA, Philippines — It might be better for Duterte supporters to also call for the return of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, not just the former president.

Undersecretary Claire Castro of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said this on Monday when she was asked how the government views Roque’s appearance in the Netherlands.

READ:

‘Where, for God’s sake, is Harry Roque?’: Hontiveros grills BI

Harry Roque spotted in The Hague with Sara Duterte, Robin Padilla

TIMELINE: Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s ICC arrest

Roque was there to support former President Rodrigo Durterte , who is currently in the custody of the International Criminal Court.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the QuadComm, on behalf of the House of Representatives, because it’s the arrest warrant of the House that has not been implemented due to Atty. Harry Roque’s hiding,” said Castro in a press conference.

“But, it might be better if we really challenge him to go home, right? Bring home FP (former president) Duterte. So, maybe it would be better for the people to also shout, bring home Roque,” she added, alluding Duterte supporters’ call to bring home the former president.

Roque is also facing human trafficking complaints before the Department of Justice, due to his alleged “active participation” in the operations of the scam hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP