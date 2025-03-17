Cesafi Esports: USC, CIT-U trounce foes in Valorant tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats cruised past their respective opponents as the group stage of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 Valorant tournament wrapped up on Sunday, March 16, at the CIT-U campus.

USC swept the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters, 2-0, while CIT-U defended its home turf with a commanding 2-0 victory over the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.

With identical records of three wins and one draw, the Vamos Warriors and the Wildcats are now tied atop Group A’s standings.

USC’s Kimi Repunte spearheaded his team’s dominant performance against UC Main. He racked up 18 kills, five assists, and 11 deaths with a 262 average combat score (ACS) in the first game, propelling USC to a 13-5 win.

He then elevated his play in the second match, delivering a stellar 24-kill performance along with 14 assists and just six deaths, finishing with a 344 ACS as USC duplicated their 13-5 triumph over the Webmasters.

Meanwhile, CIT-U’s Nico Ian Dual put on a clinic against CEC. He led the Wildcats with 23 kills, three assists, and 13 deaths for a 359 ACS in their 13-5 opening-game victory.

He followed it up with an even more impressive display in the second game, tallying 25 kills, four assists, and 12 deaths with a staggering 440 ACS, sealing CIT-U’s 13-3 rout of the Dragons.

With the losses, UC Main fell to a 1-1-2 record, while CEC remained winless in four games.

The CEL officials also announced that the highly-anticipated play-in tournament will kick off this coming weekend to determine which among the Cesafi teams will advance to the knockout round.

