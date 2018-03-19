Tourist Info Centers in Cebu towns, cities – Costas

TOURIST Information Centers will be set up at every town and city of Cebu Province, which is part of the Oplan: Bantay Turista of the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO).

Joselito “Boboi” Costas, PTO head, said that provincewide operation (Oplan: Bantay Turista) would provide safety to tourists, for both local and foreign, who want to spend their summer vacation in Cebu.

“The operation that will ensure the health and safety of our guests and tourists during the summer,” he said.

The Information Center will provide information to tourists like the tariff rates and emergency hotline numbers that will assist them during their stay in Cebu.

Costas said this is a collaborative effort of PTO, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), Provincial Health Office (PHO), Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) and Tourism Officers of every LGU.

He also cited the three Cebu towns with heavy tourism traffic, and these are Bantayan, Moalboal and Oslob.

In another development, Costas said that the PTO would hold a workshop for 15 towns about how to craft tourism plans.

Meanwhile, Joey Herrera, administrator of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), said he was not worried about tourists being overcharged by buses in the south.

“Dili kaayo ko ma-concern ana kay (I am not really concerned with that because) when they got here kay they really ask (CSBT officials),” he said.

But if bus commuters believed that they had been overcharged, then they could file a complaint detailing their experience at the CSBT.