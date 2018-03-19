Piston Cebu members hold protest rally

At least 60 members of the Pagkakaisa ng Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) here held a rally on Monday morning to protest against the plan to phase out jeepney units that were at least 15 years old.

The demonstration outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) office along the Natalio Bacalso Avenue lasted for about five minutes.

Protesters denounced the government’s jeepney modernization program calling it as “Anti-Poor.”

Kaohsiung buses were on standby in the area for stranded passengers but the rally didn’t affect the traffic flow.