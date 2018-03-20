Parian cop nabbed in extort try; two other colleagues pursued

A police officer was arrested while two of his colleagues were being pursued after they were caught extorting money from a drug suspect in a sting operation conducted by agents of the Counter Intelligence Task Force on Monday afternoon.

PO3 Ritchie Saquilabon was arrested during the entrapment operation in a Cebu City barangay while Saquilabon’s two colleagues managed to escape, said Insp. Gomercindo Mandawe, deputy chief of Fuente Police Station.

The CITF told Mandawe that Saquilabon and his two colleagues are assigned at the Parian Police Precinct.

Mandawe also said that the CITF, which is a task group from Camp Crame, sought the Fuente Police Station’s assistance to detain Saquilabon in their detention cell since the police officers involved were assigned at the Parian Police Precinct.

He also said that the CITF also asked that the two police officers who escaped not be identified yet because they were still conducting a follow up operation against them.

Mandaue said that the CITF conducted the operation against the police officers after a relative of the drug suspect informed Camp Crame that the three police officers allegedly asked for P20,000 for the drug suspect’s freedom.

Saquilabon was detained at the Fuente Police Station pending the filing of charges.