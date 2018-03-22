Security up in ports, airports, terminals for Holy Week
The Department of Transportation Regional Management Council in Central Visayas (DOTR-RMC-7) declared high-security alert to all transportation terminals as part of the “Oplan: Byaheng Ayos” for the upcoming Holy Week celebration.
Land Transportation Office (LTO – 7) Assistant Regional Director Alita Pulga said that they have conducted an inspection to the roadworthiness of all buses in the region.
Meanwhile, Intelligence Officer 2 Jemar Nietes of the DOTC-Office for Transportation Security said that they will supervise random selection and inspection of baggage in Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) as part of their security measure.
“Bisan dili mo alarm, ang imong hand carry or baggage kay that will still randomly check bisan tan-aw nimo walay sulod imo bag,” Nietes said.
Moreover, Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon said they will place anti-trafficking and anti-sexual harassment signages to areas inside the terminals to raise public awareness.
“The Oplan: Byaheng Ayos” is a collaborative effort of LTFRB-7; Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP); Cebu Ports Authority (CPA); Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Land Transportation Office (LTO-7); MCIAA, Office of Transportation Security (OTS); and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG-7) to ensure the safety of travelers going to and from the provinces for the Holy Week celebration.
