2 shot dead in separate incidents in Mandaue

Two persons were shot dead in separate shooting incidents in Mandaue City on Thursday evening and Friday dawn.

The first shooting incident happened at 10 p.m. on Thursday at the vicinity of Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) where Eric Manso, 44, from Barangay Mangayung, Mandaue City was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Manso, who sustained gunshot wounds on his head and body, was declared dead on arrival by attending physician of Mandaue City Hospital.

Police report revealed that the victim was released two weeks ago from Mandaue City Jail.

The next day, a 49-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside his house in Sitio Villa Fatima Sudlon, Barangay Maguikay, at 12:30 a.m.

Jose Cortes died on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds in his head and body.

PO2 Louie Menchavez, police investigator of Casuntingan police station, said that the victim was a newly identified drug personality.

Recovered from the crime scene were two empty shells and one slug of undetermined caliber firearm.