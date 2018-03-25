292 passengers stranded due to rough waters

At least 292 passengers were stranded in some ports in Cebu due to rough sea conditions.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu station (SN2) officer Renz Mendoza said a gale warning issued by the state weather bureau Pagasa at 5 a.m., cautioned against sea travel by small vessels.

As of 8 a.m., about 60 passengers of two vessels of MV Leonor going to Guihulngan, Negros Oriental have canceled their trips.

While Starcraft and Oceanjet trips bound to Camotes and Ormoc were also canceled, leaving at least 232 passengers stranded.

Mendoza said the trips for Camotes and Ormoc will resume at 1 p.m.