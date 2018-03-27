Loisa Andalio wins Favorite Pinoy Newbie at Nickelodion Kids Choice Awards

AFTER four years in the showbiz industry, she finally got her first award. And an international one at that.

Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Loisa Andalio won as Favorite Pinoy Newbie at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA), which is voted on by fans.

She bested fellow Kapamilya stars Iñigo Pascual and Joshua Garcia as well as Kapuso star Gabbi Garcia.

Previous Filipino winners include Maine Mendoza and Nadine Lustre who both won as Favorite Pinoy Personality in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Andalio, who is part of the ABS-CBN primetime soap, “The Good Son,” tanked her fans and followers in an Instagram post yesterday.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng bumoto sa akin, sa mgs sumusuporta, sa lahat ng nag-effort at talagang ginalingan ang pagboto, grabe maraming salamat,” the 19-year-old actress said.

She also thanked God for the blessings and strength she received.

“Ito ‘yung first award nakuha ko. International pa … naks,” Andalio added.

The Kapamilya actress admitted that she did not expect to win the Favorite Pinoy Newbie award which is the latest category added in the KCA 2018.

“Kung wala kayo at sa sipag natin, wala sakin/satin to ngayon at wala ako dito,” she said.

Andalio started her career with ABS-CBN after she joined PBB in 2014 where Daniel Matsunaga was proclaimed the grand winner.

At present, she is the love team partner Ronnie Alonte, a member of the all-male group, Hashtag.