Cebu achievers star in VP photo exhibit

Amid the prevalence of fake news and online trolls in social media, Vice President Leni Robredo said there should be stories that will inspire people into making positive change.

The vice president graced the launching and presentation of the “Istorya ng Pagasa” photo exhibit at Robinson’s Galleria mall and the Capitol building in Cebu City yesterday.

The photo exhibit is a program of the vice president’s office that gives recognition to achievers and their success stories across the country.

Yesterday’s photo exhibit featured 17 achievers in Cebu City and 19 achievers in the province.

“This project highlights successful stories of ordinary people and change the narrative of the country,” Robredo said.

These achievers were given plaques by local officials and Vice President Robredo in simple rites.

“Through words and portraits, this project aims to inspire, empower and be a source of hope for all,” Robredo said.

Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said these people showed determination to face life’s challenges to fulfill their dreams.

“Positive transformation is indeed real and not an impossible dream,” Magpale said.

Of the 19 recipients in the province, five of them are scholars under the provincial government’s Paglaum Scholarship Program. Robredo said she wanted to expand the Istorya ng Pagasa program globally.

She said there are many Filipino success stories abroad that are worth sharing to others and her office will feature them.