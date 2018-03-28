Palma reminds faithful: Lent is not time for vacation

Instead of traveling for vacation or leisure, the Holy Week should be a period for Catholics to engage in a spiritual journey with Christ, the Church leader said.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma reminded the Catholic faithful that “there is a time for vacation.”

“Ang Semana Santa is a time for reflection, how Jesus offered his life to save us,” said Palma.

Palma underscored that the holy week calls people to spend more time with the lord by participating in various religious activities like attending Masses, pilgrimage, procession and church visitations.