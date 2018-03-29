3 men nabbed in separate Talisay City drug bust ops

TALISAY CITY, CEBU- Three men were arrested in two separate anti-drug operations in Barangays Bulacao and Lagtang on Wednesday night.

In Sitio Hawod, Barangay Bulacao, police operatives arrested 24-year-old Arniel Vellila. Seized from him were 8 small sachets of suspected shabu

In another operation, policemen arrested Renan Laborada, 33, and Nolan Abendan, 21, in Sitio Ilang-Ilang, Barangay Lagtang. They were caught in possession of 5 small sachets of suspected shabu.

The arrested persons are now detained at the Talisay City police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.