Biological Clock Day: Tips for night-shifters on keeping a healthy body clock

Have you ever wondered why we naturally feel awake throughout the day but drowsy once the sun clocks in?

What is a better way to commemorate today’s Biological Clock Day than to introduce how our body regulates itself throughout the day within a 24-hour repeating cycle?

Experts call it the “circadian rhythm.” Interestingly, one important aspect of this process is sleep regulation. Do you know what greatly affects how our body regulates the duration and quality of our sleep?

Researchers have proven that sunlight exposure is one of the greatest factors that help improve people’s sleeping patterns, which is why early morning jogs or short walks in the daytime are heavily encouraged—of course, with limitations considering the rising temperatures locally.

In that case, how should people who work at night keep their sleep cycle healthy?

In place of sunlight exposure, CDN Digital gathers tips from experts on how graveyard shift workers can still keep a healthy and good-quality sleep despite their inverted daily schedule.

READ MORE:

World Sleep Day: A How-to Sleep Soundly For Energetic People

Get that good quality sleep or else…

Scientists may have found the purpose of sleep

Trick your body

It is sometimes important to trick our bodies into thinking we stay awake during the daytime even though we are working the graveyard shift. One technique several companies employ is installing very bright lights inside office rooms to replicate daytime lighting, which, according to studies, is significantly effective.

A smaller but helpful tip is for night-shift workers to walk around the office or install bright lighting in their bedroom in a work-from-home setup to replicate a daytime atmosphere.

Caffeine is your best friend (in moderation)

A good coffee intake a few minutes before your shift will do wonders for you. However, experts want people to remember that minimal caffeine intake through coffee and soft drinks spread throughout the day is better than drinking huge amounts of it. When working night shifts, always remember that caffeine is a helpful tool when you drink it moderately.

READ ALSO: Your morning coffee may be more than a half million years old

Get up and get some exercise

Even a short exercise can give you the much-needed endorphin boost. Get your blood moving to give you enough energy to stay up during your graveyard shift. You do not need a gym membership for it. A quick stretching or jog during your work breaks is enough to do the magic.

READ ALSO: How to be healthy and fit without breaking the bank and other stuff

Consider getting blackout curtains

In the same sense that replicating a daytime atmosphere when working is effective, it is also as essential to replicate a night when it is time to head to sleep. One not-so-secret tip to help you with that is to buy your blackout curtains to help cover the sunlight coming in through your windows while you sleep.

It helps create an atmosphere of relaxation, replicating nighttime where you can take your good-quality sleep.

Avoid using your phones before sleeping

This tip is helpful for everyone who needs to improve their sleep quality. Modern phone nowadays emits blue light. According to studies, blue light blocks hormones called melatonin, supposedly making you sleepy. Exposure to your phones before you plan to go to sleep makes you stay up longer than you intend to.

READ ALSO: How to protect your eyes from too much screen time

These are merely tips specifically catered to people scheduled to work graveyard shifts. Of course, some of these might work better for others, so it is within each person to figure out what works best for them.

In the spirit of Biological Clock Day, always remember to take care of your body and make sure that a healthy, good-quality sleep sets up your mood and well-being for the rest of the day.