9 arrested for operating illegal gambling machines

Nine persons were arrested in an anti-illegal gambling operation in Sitio Mahayag, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City past 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The police authorities arrested Mariocham Bacus, 55; John Paul Antiga, 25; Adonis Secretaria,33; Marlon Dianon, 38; Alexander Chavez, 47; Wilfredo Abing, 46; Jaime Misa, 46; Jerome Entoma, 38; and Michael Deiparin, 29.

The arrested persons were caught in the act playing and operating two “moli-moli” machines and a video karera machine.

Police Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of Talisay City Police Office, said that they conducted the operation after receiving several complaints from concerned citizens regarding the illegal gambling operation in the area.

The arrested persons are now detained at Talisay City police precinct pending the filing of illegal gambling charges against them.