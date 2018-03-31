More festive Sugat Kabanhawan expected tomorrow in Minglanilla

About 20,000 attendees are expected to witness the Sugat Kabanhawan in Minglanilla town, Cebu on Easter Sunday.

Marvey Caño, artistic director of the event, said this year’s occasion is expected to be more grand compared to the previous year.

There will be at least 300 angels who will appear at the ritual presentation of the resurrection of Jesus.

Eight dancing contingents will also join in the afternoon’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival.

The Minglanilla municipal government has allocated at least P4.8 million budget for the occasion.

Police Chief Insp. Verniño Noserale of Minglanilla police station said that they are deploying at least 250 security personnel to maintain the safety of the public.