ISLAND GARBAGE

The sight of trash littering the shoreline of Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island, Cebu despite reminders to visitors to properly dispose of their garbage angered netizens.

Jun Jimenez Tariman commented, “They’re all Cebuanos who are mostly katkat and millennials — WALANG PAKIALAM.”

Cebu Daily News columnist Louella E. Alix said, “The LGU should have stringent measures – hefty fines and more police presence in the beaches! This calls for political will!”

Carol Lee Dimaano wrote, “It doesn’t matter whether there are trash bins that are visible or not. People should be responsible enough to dispose of their trash properly. No trash bins around? Put them in your pockets or your bags until you find one. It’s all a matter of discipline and good manners, which sadly, people these days lack.”

