A trash-and-toxic free summer vacation

It is almost vacation time for many of our students.

Fresh from the Holy Week observance where some pilgrimage areas were unfortunately not exempted from the uncaring ways of some of our citizens, it is high time for us to be more mindful of our impacts on our ailing planet and to be more responsible stewards.

We can no longer look the other way when we see our own land, air and water systems being destroyed, compromised, and contaminated.

Surely, we can do our share to minimize our carbon footprints.

Our children are looking at us and will, sooner or later, ask us what we were doing to protect them and not deprive them of a healthy environment that we are duty-bound to deliver to them.

The country’s foremost waste and pollution watchdog, the EcoWaste Coalition, came up with these valuable tips for a trash-and-toxic-free summer, and with some notes from this columnist.

You will find them most helpful.

I. TRAVEL:

A. Select a destination nearer to home and one that is accessible via non-plane transportation to cut on greenhouse gas emissions.

If it can’t be helped, try to offset your carbon footprints by growing fruit seeds and nurturing them to be shared with your families and friends as gifts.

B. Take the public transportation or share the ride; carpool to reduce the number of cars on the streets, reduce road congestion, and reduce vehicular emissions.

We can also definitely help clean our air by engaging with local authorities to have bike lanes for the safety of our riders and adopt and Air Quality Management Plan as required by the Clean Air Act.

C. When going on a relatively long vacation, consider unplugging household appliances, particularly the refrigerator, to save on electricity.

II. ACCOMMODATION:

A. Patronize eco-friendly hotels and recreational facilities that demonstrate care and respect for the environment.

B. Reuse towels, bed sheets and pillow cases to cut down on laundry and conserve water and energy.

C. Bring your own toiletries; refrain from bringing home those complimentary personal care items in sachet or tiny plastic bottle to lessen their production, use and disposal.

D. Don’t forget to bring your own comfy slippers instead of using the short-lived, thin slippers provided by some hotels.

Make it a habit to have a pair of slippers in your luggage.

III. DINING, DRINKING AND SHOPPING:

A. Patronize restaurants that serve beverage and food in reusable containers; check the menu for healthy options (and say ‘No’ to straws).

B. To lessen consumption of bottled water and sweetened drinks, bring water in a reusable jug every time you go out; also, bring a reusable travel mug to your favorite café.

C. Bring a bayong or other reusable bags when doing any kind of shopping. Shun single-use carry bags: paper and plastic.

D. Don’t buy and bring home souvenir products made from endangered species; opt for locally-made handicrafts instead. Refrain from buying painted souvenir items unless guaranteed as lead-safe.

IV. PREVENTING LITTER AND SMOKE:

A. When visiting beaches, mountains, resorts and parks, be sure to take back everything you bring in. Don’t leave cigarette butts, leftover foods, plastics and other discards behind. Never burn or dump your trash.

B. For a waste-free outing, go for reusable packaging materials and products that can be cleaned and reused many times such “bayong” and cloth carry bags, reusable dinnerware and cutlery, washable cloth napkins, etc.

As “baon”, hard-boiled eggs and Saba na saging are perfect as they are compostable.

C. Refrain from smoking or, better still, quit for keeps to avoid generating toxic cigarette smoke and butt litter, and the long list of horrible diseases attributable to smoking.

V. GAMES AND TOYS

A. Shun aquatic toys such as inflatable balls, floaters and rings that are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic that may contain banned phthalates; opt for non-PVC swimming toys that are age-appropriate and do not pose drowning hazard.

B. So as not to waste water, a precious resource, refrain from using water-based toys such as water guns, soakers and blasters.

C. Beware of playground equipment that poses chemical hazards such as those decorated with lead-containing paints.

D. Use recreational products responsibly. Balloons, beach balls, kickboards and swimming floaters that have gone astray, as well as misplaced lines, nets and other fishing gear can injure and kill marine animals.

VI. GOING OUTDOORS:

A. Reject sunscreen products that may still contain any of these banned preservatives: Isopropylparaben, Isobutylparaben, Benzylparaben, Phenylparaben and Pentylparaben. Read cosmetic product ingredients carefully.

B. Protect yourself from harsh ultraviolet rays: stay in the shade, slip on a shirt, splatter sunscreen on your skin, slap on a hat, and wear shades or sunglasses.

Don’t forget to drink plenty of water to avoid heat-stroke. Your water container will be very handy.

C. Pick talc-free powder to cool you down in the summer heat; when using talcum powder, be sure to “keep powder away from children’s nose and mouth;” also, refrain from applying talcum powder in the female genital area.

In addition, why not use the free time to conduct teach-ins in the public places in your community for education, awareness and action to protect our people, biodiversity, oceans and planet?

Start to plan projects for the celebration and observance of Earth Day on April 22.

Have a safe, trash-and-toxic-free summer vacation!