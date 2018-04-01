Search for outstanding students in R7 now open

THE 57th search of the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines in Central Visayas (TOSP R-7) is now open with applications due at midnight of April 3, 2018.

The annual search for TOSP recognizes the best and the brightest students in the Central Visayas who excel in academics, leadership and social responsibility grounded on good moral values.

This year’s search is a commitment of RFM Foundation, The Outstanding Students of the Philippines-Alumni Community (TOSPAC) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED), in partnership with Yuenthai Philippines Inc., Cebu City government and Cebu City Youth Development Office.

“We are looking for students who are not just academically excellent, but also leaders with a track record in community service,” said Edilyn Lopez, president of TOSPAC- ISLAS (In the Service of Leadership And Service). TOSPAC-ISLAS is the TOSP alumni community group in Central Visayas.

CHED serves as the TOSP Secretariat.

A discussion was held last March 22 at the Cebu Northwinds Hotel organized by CHED-7 and TOSPAC- ISLAS which served as an opportunity for school officials and students to get to know TOSP.

Colleges and universities nominate their outstanding students. A college may submit a maximum of two nominees from the different degree programs.

A university may submit a maximum of three nominees from the different degree programs.

Nominees must be Filipino citizens, not more than 30 years old, of excellent moral character, and without any record of criminal conviction or unfavorable disciplinary case in school.

The nominee needs to be a graduate of the current academic year 2017-2018 from a first baccalaureate degree or Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Laws degrees. He/she also needs to be an outstanding student in academic and co- and extra-curricular activities with no failing grades during his/her entire study in college, Medicine or Law School.

“There are changes to the nomination kits submitted by colleges and universities so we advice the schools and students to take note of them,” said Lopez.

The following are the changes: all documents for submission must be in letter-sized bond paper (8.5×11”); nominees will have to send 1 hard copy and 1 soft copy (CD-RW) of their bid books; the bid book must not exceed 100 pages or 50 back-to-back pages and insertion of folded pages (official Transcript of Records is exempted); data storage devices containing additional supporting documents; and volume/series book format are not allowed; inclusive pages of the bid book must contain a page number; table of contents page is required; achievement profile will be limited to a maximum of 15 claims in each category (Academic, Leadership, and Social Responsibility) which will be the only basis of the supporting documents (annexes); and non-compliance to the set standards is ground for possible automatic disqualification.

Nominees from colleges and universities in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor are accepted and should be sent to the office of CHED-7 located in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

For details, call CHED at 414-9195 or 414-9194 or check out https: //www.facebook.com/TOSP7.