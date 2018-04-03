Former DENR Secretary launches nationwide competition for socially-oriented orgs

Former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez continues rendering public service through helping community-based businesses.

With her new iLOVE (Investments in Loving Organizations for Village Economies) Foundation, Lopez launched a nationwide competition for socially-oriented organizations that will be chosen to undergo mentorship and get access to government grants.

Dubbed as the Quest for Love program, the competition will start with a shortlist of 16 groups.

“We don’t need a lot of money to get our people out of poverty. We just need to help each other,” she said during the Cebu leg of their roadshow on Tuesday afternoon.

The program will be aired as a special segment on G Diaries, a one-and-a-half hour television program every Sunday noon on ABS-CBN, which is owned by the Lopez company.

The 16 organizations will be later trimmed to eight, which will be given financial and technical support, with the hope of spreading social and environmental development.

The top eight organizations will receive a P100,000 cash grant from iLOVE Foundation, individualized mentoring with successful and renowned entrepreneurs, on-the-ground field support, and direct access to government aid and services.

The application period for interested organizations will run until April 20. Applicants will have to fill out a form and submit a 3-minute video about their organization. More details are available at www.questforlove.ph.