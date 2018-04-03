Drug suspect’s mom urged: File plaint against cops

LET them file a complaint against police officers involved in the Holy Wednesday anti-drug operations in Barangay Inayawan, which led to the confiscation of P2.8 million of suspected shabu.

This was Supt. Cristopher Navida’s challenge to Orpheus Edorne Pangilinan, a 26-year-old student, and his mother, Honey, on their allegations that the raiding police officers took P500,000 worth of cash and other personal things inside the house.

Navida, Chief of the Intelligence Branch of the Cebu City Police Office, said if Honey and Orpheus believed that the raiding police officers took those money and things, then they should file a complaint against them so that the police officers would be investigated and sanctioned if found guilty.

He said he made the challenge because he would not tolerate police officers doing unethical things and so he encouraged Honey and Orpheus to file a complaint.

Navida also assured that the operation against Orpheus Pangilinan was a legitimate one.

He said that they had been monitoring the suspect for quite a while, and they would not have implemented the operation without confirming the target suspect’s involvement in the drug trade.

Navida’s reaction came amid Honey’s allegations that her son was involved in drugs but only as a user.

He also said that Honey’s claims were not a problem for them because Orpheus already admitted his involvement in illegal drugs.

Orpheus Pangilinan was arrested last Holy Wednesday during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Romblon Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Meanwhile in Lapu-Lapu City, police arrested a 52-year-old resident of Barangay Gun-ob and confiscated 6.08 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P80,000.

Chief Insp. Junnel Caadlawon said that they finally caught Gervacio Mangubat of Purok Saging on Monday’s buy-bust operation.

Caadlawon said that Mangubat was an elusive suspect because he would move around and would not stay in a particular area for long.

Yesterday, he said they received information about Mangubat’s whereabouts and set up the operation. / with Correspondent Norman Mendoza