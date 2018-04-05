Ex-BJMP official, sis-in-law charged

ROBBERY charges were filed on Thursday morning against former Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) official Priscillana Gilboy and her sister-in-law Fatima, at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

The two were arrested on Tuesday afternoon during an entrapment operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) for allegedly extorting P20,000 from an applicant.

In a complaint form signed by Chief Insp. Chuck Barandog, chief of the CIDG-7 Cebu City Field Unit, Priscillana, a former psychiatrist at BJMP and Fatima were charged for violating Article 293 or General Robbery.

The complainant “Mark,” not his real name and a BJMP applicant, said that Fatima who used the name Patsy Palomos, was the one who contacted him and demanded money equivalent to a month’s salary of a Jail Officer (JO1) in exchange for passing the psychiatric exam.

The estimated monthly pay for a JO1 status is about P30,000, he said.

“Apil man ko sa lista sa nakapasar pero hatagan daw nako siya og kwarta para dili ma delete sa passer’s list,” Mark said. (I am in the list of passers but for my name not to be deleted, I should give money).

Though he did not hand over the money, he decided to meet up with Fatima last Friday (March 30) out of curiosity of her real intention.

He said Priscillana was also in the car when he met Fatima. He recognized her as the one who interviewed him in BJMP last March 23.

Mark said Fatima has a list of those she already met.

Yesterday, Priscillana waived her right to preliminary investigation which would have given her the chance to refute the allegations against her.

Lawyer Rameses Victorious Villagonzalo, who represents Priscillana, said they will not file a counter affidavit and will just pay the recommended bail since the crime, which involves force and intimidation of persons, is a bailable offense.

Fatima on the other hand, has yet to decide whether she will file a counter affidavit or not. She is seeking the services of a lawyer from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).