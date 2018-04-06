67 cops undergo surprise drug test

Sixty-seven personnel underwent a surprise drug test at the Fuente Police Station on April 5, Friday past 2 p.m.

Sixty-four organic personnel, 4 non-uniformed personnel and 3 members of the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Central Visayas (RPHAU-7) underwent the drug test.

Inspector Maria Theresa Macatangay, the chief of the police station said that those who were not able to undergo drug test were advised to report the crime lab office to take their test.

6 personnel failed to take their test said Macatangay.

“The drug test is still part of their virtue to make the Philippine National Police (PNP) a drug-free organization,” said Macatangay.