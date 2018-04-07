Osmeña: ‘Win for Cebu. Win for Visayas’

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña urged athletes of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) to do their best during the send-off ceremonies that were held for the delegation yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The delegation left last night for Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, for the 2018 Palarong Pambansa wherein it hopes to improve its dismal 9th place finish last year in Antique.

“Do not say ‘I will do my best.” That is no good. You must win,” said Osmeña in his inspirational message to the athletes. “You do not have to do two times better than your opponent. You just have to do better,” Osmeña added.

It is hoped that Cviraa will get back to the top 4 with the unified training program implemented by the Cebu City government at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Cebu City Councilor Joy Augustus Young, chairman of the Committee on Education, is very confident that Cviraa will produce a better outcome this year.

“I strongly suggested to the regional office to make a unified training and I am very happy they granted it,” said Young, adding that “an estimated budget of P3 million was allocated for this unified training.”

The last time that Cviraa athletes underwent a unified training for the Palarong Pambansa was way back in 1990, still at the suggestion of Young. Back then it was held for over two months, unlike now that it only run for 20 days.

According to DepEd Cebu City Division sports coordinator Francis Ramirez, the unified training is a big help in the preparation for the Palaro.

“Through this, the athletes will have time to know more about their teammates in and out of the game. Thus creating a strong chemistry which is very vital as a team,” he said.

Ramirez added that the budget was not enough in previous years preventing them to continue with the unified training program.

“We really hope this training will bring us back to the fourth place,” he said.