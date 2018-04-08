Ariana Grande’s latest single out soon

It’s a wrap for Ariana Grande’s fourth studio album and the first taste could be very near.

According to Hits Daily Double and TMz, Ariana’s new single is reported to drop this April 27.

TMz said her new music will be a “powerful, deeply personal collection of songs,” inspired by events for the past 2 years, including the Manchester attack.

On March 26, the pop star had a meeting with Republic Records and her manager, Scooter Braun and played the entire album.

Half of it is produced by hitmaker Max Martin who produced Ariana’s “Break Free,” “Problem,” and “Love me Harder;” while the other half is crafted by Pharrell Williams.

It’s not clear though when the entire album will drop but Grande is reportedly working on the visuals of the album art.

Pop Music 2018 needs Ariana Grande. Come through princess!