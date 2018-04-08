It’s rains for Cebu

It’s not yet summer in Cebu and the rest of the country due to the northeast monsoon or amihan that is affecting Luzon, the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said yesterday.

“Wala pa man g’yud naundang ang hanging amihan. Naa pa man hangtod ron ug kusog paman gani (The northeast monsoon has not yet subsided. It is still there and has even grown stronger),” Pagasa-Mactan office chief Al Quiblat said.

Quiblat said the onset of the summer season would likely start at the second half of this month.

And should the northeast monsoon and easterly winds meet, Quiblat said this would create a wind convergence that will result in more rain.

For now easterly winds are prevalent in the Visayas and Mindanao which explains the rains experienced in Cebu since last Saturday.

Quiblat said cloudy skies and moderate rain will be experienced until today.