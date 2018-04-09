LOOK: Fans tease with Infinity War Casts-Pinoy Edition

Behold, the great Thanos is now on his move to take control of the universe.

In order to accomplish his objective, he needs to reassemble all six Infinity Gems to power his Infinity Gauntlet.

Pinoy’s Mightiest Heroes is now joining forces to defeat the ‘Mad Titan’ and his minions.

Take a look at our Pinoy’s Infinity War roster:

1. Christopher de Leon as Iron-man

2. Manny Cap

3. aTHOR Araullo

4. Ian Veneracion as Doctor Strange

5. Gagamboy

6. Wardagul

7. mANNEtis

8. Liza Soberano as Scarlet Witch

9. Vic Sotto as Star-Lord

10. Willie Revillame as Hulk

11. Maine Mendoza as Black Widow

12. WinTOL soldier

13. T’chokoleyt