LOOK: Fans tease with Infinity War Casts-Pinoy Edition

By Raul Constantine Tabanao April 09,2018

Behold, the great Thanos is now on his move to take control of the universe.

In order to accomplish his objective, he needs to reassemble all six Infinity Gems to power his Infinity Gauntlet.

Pinoy’s Mightiest Heroes is now joining forces to defeat the ‘Mad Titan’ and his minions.

Take a look at our Pinoy’s Infinity War roster:

1. Christopher de Leon as Iron-man

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

2. Manny Cap

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

3. aTHOR Araullo

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

4. Ian Veneracion as Doctor Strange

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

5. Gagamboy

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

6. Wardagul

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

7. mANNEtis

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

8.  Liza Soberano as Scarlet Witch

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

9. Vic Sotto as Star-Lord

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

10. Willie Revillame as Hulk

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

 

 

11. Maine Mendoza as Black Widow

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

12. WinTOL soldier

Photo grabbed from Mickey Hernandez Facebook account

13. T’chokoleyt

