Cebu City Hall employees undergo drug test

Over 300 employees from the Cebu City Department of Engineering and Public Works are subjected to a surprise drug test by the Cebu City Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) on Tuesday morning (April 10).

COSAP executive director Garry Lao said this the ninth round of drug tests they have conducted for this year.

He added that results, which are subject for further confirmatory tests, are expected to be released within two working days,

But Lao has already warned employees prior to the drug test that if they fail to pass, they may face termination.