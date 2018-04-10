Market vendors to hold emegency meeting amid DOH alert status for shellfish poisoning

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) is currently on alert status after coastal waters in Bohol, Leyte, Surigao del Sur and Palawan were found positive of paralytic shellfish poison which is beyond the regulatory limit for human consumption.

More commonly known as the red tide toxin, Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Health Emergency Management Staff (HEMS) coordinator of DOH-7, said those who consume contaminated shellfish will experience vomiting and abdominal symptoms that may result to death.

Blanco said the red tide phenomenon is common during dry-hot temperature.

The alert status was raised following a bulletin released by the Health Emergency Management Bureau of DOH last April 6.

No cases on shellfish poising has been recorded so far in Cebu and Central Visayas.

But the Cebu Market Vendors Development Cooperative (Cemvedco) will hold an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. today (April 10) to inform vendors and create a plan of action on how to address the issue.

Cemvedco Chairman Erwin Gok-ong said many suppliers of shellfish in Carbon come from Leyte and Bohol.