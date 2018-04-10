PAGASA: Expect warmer summer

Expect a slightly warmer summer for Cebu this year as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared the start of summer or the dry season.

Engr. Al Quiblat, Pagasa-Mactan bureau chief, told Cebu Daily News that the summer may last up to May, with low chances of rainfall starting this month, April. He added that they projected that this year’s summer will be slightly hotter than last year.

“Chances of rainfall are low once summer starts, and they will likely occur during the afternoon, nighttime, or dawn. For the month of April, we also projected that one major weather disturbance may enter the country,” said Quiblat.

He also advised Cebuanos not to stay too long under the sun, and to always drink water to stay hydrated.

Around noon today, April 10, the central office in Pagasa officially declared the start of summer.