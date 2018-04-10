Cebu Darters have high hopes for PH Open stint

WITH THE Philippine Open Tacloban US$100K International Dart Tournament drawing near, the Cebu Darters United (CDU) is optimistic it can make a name for itself in the four-day competition slated April 19 to 22 at the Leyte Academic Center in Pawing, Palo, Leyte.

“We have very high chances in topping the tournament because we went through intensive preparation three months earlier,” Ramon Alcoseba, the founder and team captain of CDU, said. “We even extended our weekly tournaments here at Yayoy’s Grill and Restobar to thrice instead of twice a week.”

Alcoseba, together with Jun Mosanto, Boy Campugan and Dominic Soquiño of Yayoy’s Grill and Restobar, will be leading the team together with Wyno Ugang, Dino Bacayo, Odong Pamatian and Rolly Majorenos of DRD.

NDC’s Reyden Colina and Roniel Pedrosa and two other local darters in Arvic Recana and Cyrus Cabungcag complete the lineup.

Meanwhile, Shayne Soquiño and Cyrus Cabungcag are the winners of last Wednesday’s Yayoy’s Grill Money In and Money Out (MIMO) Open Doubles Darts Tournament.

Last Friday, Reyden Colina topped the Yayoy’s Grill MIMO Singles Event Darts Tournament while William Ugang Jr. and Kim Aguinaldo ruled the Yayoy’s Grill MIMO Open Doubles Dart Tournament on Saturday.