3-year-old trapped in fire in Maribago fire

A 3-year-old girl was burned to death after being trapped in a flaming house in Sitio Kabatuan, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City at past 9 pm. on Tuesday (April 10).

Her three older siblings, who are also minors, sustained burns but the father was able to grab them from the flaming house.

SFO1 Hadjiluden Samonte told Cebu Daily News that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It was reported that the affected family was using a kerosene lamp.