Korean brothers arrested for fraud

Two Korean brothers facing fraud charges in South Korea was arrested by the operatives from the Bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) along A.S Fortuna St., Mandaue City last Friday, April 6.

Choi Sung Hyun, 32, allegedly pocketed a total of 360 million won, while Choi Sungmin, 35, enticed his victims to invest $40,000 in a non-existent business venture to settle his debts.

BI Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said that both siblings are subjects of red notices from the international police (INTERPOL) for fraud charges.

Meanwhile, BI intelligence officer Bobby Raquepo, FSU chief, revealed that the Choi brothers were overstaying and considered as an ‘undocumented aliens’ after the Korean government canceled their passports.

The Choi brothers reportedly owned and operated a diving Center business in Punta Engaño, Mactan, Cebu.