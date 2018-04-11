MIGHTY M’DAUE

Mandaue City virtually dominated the arnis event of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) – Visayas Open that capped off last night in various venues in Cebu City.

Mandaue captured 42 gold medals, 13 of it came from yesterday’s sparring competition at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu while the action still ongoing as of this writing. Along with the 42 gilts were 29 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.

Cebu City has seven gold medals so far along with 7 silvers and 17 bronze medals. Lapu-Lapu City has a 2-6-8 (gold-silver-bronze) tally while Cebu Province has 2-7-1.

Mandaue’s gold medalists yesterday were Althea Kate Razonable, Heart Melchie Dinoy, John Lesther Cutamora, Mary Louise Regala, Mary Jocyl Baritua, Jenelyn Espiritu, Krizel Angana, Kamaya Verano, Ronilo Lumontad, Roel John Segarra, John Kivin Enguito, Kensi Kyle Alone and John Zamboangon.

Cebu City’s five gilts were contributed by Crystal Jill Bowman, Rizamaine Palatulon, Sedric James Nocon, Matt Raven Bayno and Mark Anthony Benigay while Cebu Province’s gold medalists were John Lay Pataganao and Kenneth Jay Villamero.

The remaining sporting events in taekwondo, karatedo, lawn tennis, table tennis, and badminton are still being competed as of this writing.