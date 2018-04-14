Drug suspect caught in Consolacion

Police arrested yet another suspected drug dealer at Barangay Garing, Consolacion town at 8 pm last Friday.

The 36-year-old suspect identified as Ricardo Escanilla Vallenos Jr., yielded several sachets and one medium pack of shabu worth P70,800 and one loaded revolver.

Chief ins. Gerard Ace Perale, Consolacion police precinct chief, said Vallenos was a known drug dealer in the area.