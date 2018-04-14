FOR FELLOW TROOPS

PH Army Dragon Warriors dedicate victories to soldiers on the field

The Philippine Army Dragon Warriors put up a splashing performance as they dominated four 500-meter categories in the 2nd Cebu Dragon Boat Fiesta at the City of Naga Boardwalk yesterday.

The Army clocked two minutes and 23.89 seconds to rule the open category while also topping the elite open (2.53.32), mixed standard (4.47.81 total time), and women’s divisions (3.33.94).

The team, formed in 2009, also earned a silver at the elite mixed category behind the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime.

According to Colonel John Divinagracia, the director of Special Services, the team dedicates all of its victories in the second day of the competition to troops on field.

“Dili lang mi gadula diri para modaog. Kung di, gi-dedicate namin sa aming mga kauban didto sa field, especially kadto naa sa Marawi, sa Sulu, sa Basilan,” Divinagracia said. “So sila ang inspiration namo.”

(We didn’t compete just to win. We dedicate [our wins] to our fellow troops on the field, especially those who are in Marawi, in Sulu, and in Basilan. They are our inspiration.)

Divinagracia further explained that the team is actually trying to excel not just in dragon boat but also in other sports. In fact, they recently won competitions in arnis and cycling.

“Our training is continuous. So we’re always prepared. Not only for battle but also for other activities like sports.”

Technical Sergeant Usman Anterola, the team’s head coach, said the 42-man team is focused on land training, which includes weight training, calisthenics, and basketball.

Other winners in the event are the Boracay All Stars (club crew open and club crew mixed), and the Philippine Accessibility Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing Team (masters mixed).

Today will be the last day of competitions as teams will battle it out in the 250m standard and small boat races.