Raptors, Warriors draw first blood
By Brian J. Ochoa April 15,2018
The East’s top team Toronto and defending champion Golden State took Game 1 of their respective first round playoff games on Sunday morning (Philippine time).
The Raptors downed the eight-ranked Washington Wizards, 114-106, while the Warriors, second-seeded team in the West, toppled the San Antonio Spurs, 113-92.
Both Toronto and Golden State now have 1-0 leads in their respective best-of-seven affairs.
