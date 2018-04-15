Raptors, Warriors draw first blood

The East’s top team Toronto and defending champion Golden State took Game 1 of their respective first round playoff games on Sunday morning (Philippine time).

The Raptors downed the eight-ranked Washington Wizards, 114-106, while the Warriors, second-seeded team in the West, toppled the San Antonio Spurs, 113-92.

Both Toronto and Golden State now have 1-0 leads in their respective best-of-seven affairs.