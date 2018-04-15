Senate taking things slow in tackling Charter Change issue

There is no need to rush constitutional reform in the country.

Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino said this during his visit to Cebu on Saturday as he cited the Senate’s stand of not putting much haste on the process of revising the 1987 Constitution, otherwise known as Charter Change.

Aquino said that senators might have different views on the matter but they all did not want to hurry the important process because the people might lose their trust in the Senate.

He also cited the possibility of a no election scenario if Charter Change will be implemented.

Aquino, who will seek for another Senate term in next year’s midterm election, said that election is an important process and cannot be easily terminated.

“(It’s) good for you (elected officials) personally but bad for the country,” said Aquino, referring to the no election scenario.