Groups worry over Mabinay 6’s safety

MILITANT groups nationwide has provided the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) with the copies of the Mabinay 6 case so that the NDFP could monitor it and ensure the safety of six youth, who were arrested in Mabinay town on March 3 for allegedly engaging in a shootout with the military.

Joisa Cecista, chairperson of Anakbayan Cebu Chapter, said that they are concerned with the safety of Myles Albasin, former Secretary-General of Anakbayan Cebu Chapter, and her 5 companions.

“Gina-consider gyod namo nga political prisoners sila tungod kay binuhat ra gyod ang mga kaso nga gibutang-butang sa ilaha,” said Cecista.

Albasin, 21, and her companions Carlo Ybañez, 18, Ajomar Indico, 29, Randel Hermino, 19, Joel Baylosis, 18, and Bernard Guillen, 18, are facing charges of illegal possession of fire arms and explosives after the Negros Oriental Provincial Prosecutor’s office has found sufficient basis to indict the six.

Grace Albasin, mother of Myles, told Cebu Daily News in a text message that until Sunday, they had not received a copy of the resolution yet.