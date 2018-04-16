Pacers shock Cavs in Game 1

The defending eastern conference champions Cleveland Cavaliers got waylaid by the Indiana Pacers, 98-80, in Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Monday morning (Philippine time).

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 32 points, eclipsing the 24 of Cleveland star LeBron James. Myles Turner added 16 for the fifth-seeded Pacers, who now stole homecourt advantage against the fourth-seeded Cavs.

In other games on Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder banked on Paul George’s 36 points to defeat the Utah Jazz, 116-108, while Boston held on to a 113-107 win over Milwaukee.

The game between Minnesota and Houston is going on as of press time with the top-ranked Rockets up, 54-47, at the half.