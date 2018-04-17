No charges against village officials for car use

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he won’t file charges against barangay officials of Cambinucot after their patrol vehicle was spotted during a field trip in Mt. Manaoag Church in Carmen town last Sunday.

“That’s OK. Sight seeing? That’s fine. I will not press charges,” Osmeña said.

The Cebu City-owned Mitsubishi L300 van was spotted at Mt. Manaoag Church carrying senior citizens last Sunday. Photos of the van, assigned to Barangay Cambinucot’s barangay tanods as a patrol car, were posted by Apas Barangay Chief Ramil Ayuman on April 15, Sunday.

But the post, which also showed a Toyota Grandia van assigned to Cebu City Councilor Alvin Arcilla in Safari Zoo in Carmen town, was taken down since yesterday evening. /with MARTHY LUBIANO, CNU MASSCOM INTERN