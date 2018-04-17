City to add 15 honor grads and board topnotchers for Mayor’s Management Team

More than fifteen honor graduates and board topnotchers will be added to the 21 existing members of Cebu City Mayor’s Management Team (MMT).

MMT Coordinator Karl Jade S. Cosido said that MMT is a brainchild of the City Mayor and it is responsible for creating projects and case studies in order to improve the services of Cebu City government.

Cosido added that the application is open to all Filipinos and to all ages as long as they will qualify and comply the necessary requirements.

“As of now, the minimum requirement is to be an honor graduate or board topnotcher,” Cosido stated.

Moreover, Cosido said that other requirements include good communication skills, Transcript of Records (TOR) and a TCG. / Palompon Institute of Technology Intern, Marthy Lubiano