CLI inks deal to bring first Radisson RED Hotel to Cebu

The Philippines, particularly Cebu, will soon have its very first Radisson RED Hotel.

Homegrown developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) has signed an agreement with the Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday afternoon to bring the brand to Cebu.

Following the signing, CLI Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco Soberano said they will continue working on their permits before actual construction can start.

“We hope to break ground in two or three months,” he said during a press conference after the signing which was held at the City Sports Club.

The Radisson Red Hotel will be the centerpiece of Astra Centre — CLI’s mixed-used development along A.S. Fortuna Ave. in Mandaue City.

The 146-room hotel is expected to finish construction by the last quarter of 2021.

Scott Bryce, Radisson Hotel Group vice president in finance and IT for Asia Pacific, said they are “excited” to bring the brand, which was only launched in 2015, to Cebu.