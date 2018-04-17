PNP chief sacks former SAF head over alleged misuse of funds

THE OUTGOING Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa, has ordered the relief of a former Special Action Force (SAF) chief allegedly involved in the misuse of the P59.8-million allowances of the police commandos.

Dir. Benjamin Lusad was relieved from his position as the head of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO) in Southern Luzon effective Tuesday, Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesperson, said in a phone interview with INQUIRER.net.

Bulalacao said that Dela Rosa had not yet signed the relief order because the police chief had not returned from an event in Malacañang as of posting time.

“Pero pagbalik daw niya pipirmahan na raw niya and the effectivity of the order is today,” he said. (But he said he would sign it once he returns and the effectivity of the order is today.)

Former and current SAF commandos accused Lusad, along with former SAF budget and fiscal officer Senior Supt. Andre Dizon and police sergeants

Maila Salazar Bustamante and James Rodrigo Irica of the SAF finance office, for not releasing their allowance although they already had the funds.