Rachelle Ann Go marries American boyfriend in Boracay

MEET Mr. and Mrs. Spies.

Filipina theater actress Rachelle Ann Go and her American businessman fiance Martin Spies have tied the knot at the Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort and Spa on April 18.

Family and friends witnessed the special occasion and shared photos on their social media

accounts.

Among them was King of Theme Songs Erik Santos who uploaded a photo on Instagram.

“God bless your union,” Santos captioned the photo.

Asia’s Queen of RnB Kyla Alvarez was also there and congratulated the newlyweds.

“Wishing you lots of love and happinesss today and beyond,” Alvarez said.

Other stars who attended the wedding include Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, Mark Bautista, and Moira Dela Torre.

Dela Torre shared a selfie on her Instagram account showing the couple along with her boyfriend Jason Marvin.

“Congratulations ate @gorachelleann and @spiesmj!! Today was beautiful and inspiring. Thank you for letting us be part of your special day! We love you guys,” she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Go shared a video on her Instagram story with her and Spies dancing to “Stand By Me”, a Ben E. King original, taken during the wedding reception.

The couple got engaged in September 2017 in Boracay.

The Filipina singer first admitted the relationship back in April 2017.